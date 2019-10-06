Fieldworks pot petitioners trying to get pot legalization signatures at High School band event

Apparently the pot petitioners are going anywhere they think they can.

Yesterday, at Howard Wood Field, Fieldworks pot petitioners “Andrew” and someone who looks to be named Sarah were at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls at the High School Band Competition trolling band competition attendees to sign pot legalization petitions.

I’ve heard they’re pretty aggressive, which I’m sure their handlers tell them to be, but is it unseemly for petitioners to be gathering signatures at a facility that a high school related group has rented? Especially when it’s a petition for the purpose of legalizing drugs? Or is it no big deal?

What do you think?