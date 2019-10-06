Fieldworks pot petitioners trying to get pot legalization signatures at High School band event

Apparently the pot petitioners are going anywhere they think they can.
Yesterday, at Howard Wood Field, Fieldworks pot petitioners “Andrew” and someone who looks to be named Sarah were at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls at the High School Band Competition trolling band competition attendees to sign pot legalization petitions.
I’ve heard they’re pretty aggressive, which I’m sure their handlers tell them to be, but is it unseemly for petitioners to be gathering signatures at a facility that a high school related group has rented? Especially when it’s a petition for the purpose of legalizing drugs? Or is it no big deal?
What do you think?
They were aggressive and everywhere at Dakota Days Friday and Saturday. Tailgate. On campus. In bars. Everywhere.
Were they successful?
I think you’re upset that they haven’t bought a banner ad.
Is that against the law being at a HS event?
Big Tobacco 2.0 if you see the packaging it is geared towards kids. Get them started young and have an addicted customer for life. The marijuana industry is cultivating and pursuing the heavy users since they are by far the most profitable. Those young brains that don’t fully develop until 25 to 27 years old are most vulnerable to addiction and the other numerous negative effects of today’s super high potency weed.
Throw out the industrial entrepreneurs getting filthy rich from the full on legalization of MJ and it boils down to parents of teenagers in States where it has been normalized losing control.