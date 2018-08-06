First Congressional poll shows Dusty Johnson smashing Bjorkman by over 20 points!

FIRST CONGRESSIONAL POLL SHOWS DUSTY UP 20+

FORT PIERRE, SD – A scientific poll of 400 likely South Dakota voters shows strong support for Republican businessman Dusty Johnson, leading his Democratic opponent 54% – 33%. Johnson won a contested GOP primary in June by 18 percentage points.

“South Dakotans are looking for a tireless worker with conservative solutions to our nation’s problems,” said Will Mortenson, campaign manager for Dusty Johnson for Congress. “The support of South Dakota is encouraging, but Dusty won’t rest for a minute,” Mortenson added.

The poll was conducted by Glen Bolger of Public Opinion Strategies. Public Opinion Strategies is among the top polling firms in the United States and has done extensive work in South Dakota. The poll of 400 likely South Dakota voters was conducted from August 1-3 and August 5, 2018.

Dusty Johnson is a Republican businessman running for the U.S. House of Representatives. He is a former Public Utilities Commissioner and Chief of Staff to the Governor. He is running for Congress to return power to families, businesses, communities, and states. He lives in Mitchell with his wife and three sons.

