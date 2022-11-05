Sioux Falls School Board member Cynthia Mickelson has been working on a newsletter “advocating for policies that promote strong public schools and statewide student success,” and the inaugural issue was sent out today. And you can read it below.
First Newsletter – South Dakotans for Strong Schools by Pat Powers on Scribd
To sign up for Mickelson’s newsletter, you can e-mail her at [email protected]
2 thoughts on “First Edition of South Dakotans for Strong Schools newsletter out”
What’s disappointing about this is that she is more interested in protecting the status quo than she is in making sure every child has an opportunity to get the best education possible regardless of who provides it. It reminds me of Lake Wobegon…where every child is above average….
That is what the establishment dies …protect itself first…just like Reagan said aboutvthe beauracracy