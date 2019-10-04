First Gentleman Bryon Noem featured in article in Black Hills Pioneer

First Gentleman Bryon Noem was featured recently in an article in the Spearfish newspaper about his title, and adjusting to some of the honorary duties that come with it:

Noem recently accepted a position on the Spirit of Dakota Award Selection Commission. The award is given to a woman who has demonstrated vision, courage and strength of character in the development of her family, community and/or state. Previously all the First Ladies of the state have held a position on the commission, and Noem will be the first male member of the commission since it was started in 1987.

and..

“Once you see stories written about people from individual perspectives, you realize, ‘wow, there’s some pretty amazing people out there,’” he said.

This will be the first official position traditionally held by a gubernatorial spouse for Noem, and he said he’s looking forward to supporting his wife in all their future endeavors as the first family of South Dakota.