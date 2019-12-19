First Republican candidate for Minnehaha County States Attorney has emerged

This just popped up on Facebook yesterday:

Assistant City Attorney Paul Bengford is among the first Republicans to throw it out there that he has an interest in running for Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, after the resignation of Democrat Aaron McGowan from the office.

I’m aware of at least two more Republicans who are expressing an interest in the office, so expect that this election should have a fairly spirited contest in both June and November 2020.

You can see Bengford’s website/facebook page here.