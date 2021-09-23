First the COVID vaccine is an “unwanted gene serum” and now it’s the “mark of the beast.”

In their campaign to legislators for an anti-vax special session yesterday we had the Citizens for Liberty goofballs claiming that being vaccinated against COVID was an “unwanted gene serum.”
Since then, I was sent this snapshot of a legislator’s spouse encouraging a special session because she doesn’t want people to have to comply with “the mark of the beast.” (And apparently her husband is on notice.)
Ahh Republicans.
Like all the African Americans who don’t want to take the vaccine who vote Democrat because they have been told by Democrats that if they don’t know to vote for Biden they ain’t black?
Ahh, lying, anti-American, pro-socialism, religion-hating, baby killing Democrats.
Mocking the people who are rightly skeptical about the vaccine (and the pandemic in general) is misguided.
It would be interesting to see a post from the blog overlord showing actual, factual information on the other treatment methods such as Ivermectin.
You bet:
https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/breaking/ct-libertyville-hospital-covid-lawsuit-patient-ivermectin-20210922-g7tjh2sm3fdablpbzomuv26vvu-story.html
A Libertyville hospital that was ordered to let a COVID-19 patient receive the controversial medication ivermectin fought back in court Tuesday, saying the woman’s heart rate plunged after she received a “mega dose” of the drug, and that further use could lead to more health problems.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/08/25/ivermectin-livestock-deworming-drug-poison-control/5583817001/
An animal dewormer to treat COVID? Poison control centers see uptick in calls
A warning from the Food and Drug Administration hasn’t stopped people from taking a livestock deworming drug they believe will treat COVID-19.
Poison control centers across the nation have received an uptick in calls about the drug ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine often used to treat cattle and pigs.
Gaylord Lopez, executive director for the Georgia Poison Control Center, told USA TODAY it has already received 15 to 16 calls in August compared to the typical one call a month.
It might kill you, but at least you won’t have worms.
Just heard a former Trump adviser who was pardoned by Trump claim that the vaccination will be added to your salad dressing.
Cut the crap.
This is biblical.
You can’t work if you don’t have the mark.
No mark, no work, no commerce.
Repeat – this is biblical.
Maybe it’s by design to terrorize the Christians (self fulfilling prophesy). If so, that makes it worse.
Nobody likes terrorists. They hate themselves most of all.
stupid. The vaccine isn’t the mark of the Beast, the internet is.
In Hebrew numerology (Gematria) the letter Vav, pronounced like a W, is assigned the number 6.
666 equals WWW, The World Wide Web. The mark of the Beast precedes every internet address, and you can’t buy or sell without it.
Al Gore invented it.
Idiocy! Vaccines are not the mark. But those who don’t get them will meet their maker, for judgement, sooner! Incredible lunacy!