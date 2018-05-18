Fitzgerald Announces Endorsement of 30 State’s Attorneys Posted on May 18, 2018 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ From my mailbox: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
he endorsed himself?
Apparently, he did! And there’s one on there twice.
Two on there twice.
You are correct.. 30 States attorneys is not exactly accurate…
A number of these have been released before….
So much for Eric Bogue staying neutral as he told association members he would do as President.
Not quite 30 states attorneys…some representing multiple counties and apparently Meade county is listed twice…a lot of Democrats also
still gonna lose….
My bad, new list coming….I did list Meade twice and did not put in the Brookins endorsement. I admit to this mistake and do so with my name attached to this post. Thanks.
Okay not my day for typing….Brookings! Oops!