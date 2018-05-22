Fitzgerald for Atty General Pre-Primary report – 25K raised, 12.8K spent, 12.3k Cash on hand Posted on May 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Fitzgerald Pre Primary by Pat Powers on Scribd AG Candidate John Fitzgerald has his campaign finance report in, and as we roll into the primary in 2 weeks, he’s showing he’s raised $25k (Including a $10,000 loan to himself) and spent about half. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
OUCH…this is worse than Lance Russell….
This guy does appear to be in 3rd place in every category…..