Fitzgerald for Atty General Pre-Primary report – 25K raised, 12.8K spent, 12.3k Cash on hand

Fitzgerald Pre Primary by Pat Powers on Scribd

AG Candidate John Fitzgerald has his campaign finance report in, and as we roll into the primary in 2 weeks, he’s showing he’s raised $25k (Including a $10,000 loan to himself) and spent about half.

