Fitzgerald Interview/video Posted on June 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 21 Comments ↓ The Fitzgerald for Attorney General campaign people sent the link for this video to me the other day, (without notes or context), so I can assume they're hoping I'll post it:
Can’t this guy talk about anything else??… Ravnsborg, Russell and quite frankly Seiler are talking about issues…and he keeps talking about an HONOR FOR HIM to be AG….
Door #4?
Go Fitz…..he IS honorable
Pat, of course there are no notes/context…all he can talk about are the trials he has done…..poorest run campaign of the entire cycle.
I’m just saying they sent me the video… and that was it. I have nothing against Fitz, but I hope that’s not how he would run in the fall.
No worries …..he won’t be running in the fall
I know. I would be like a county sheriff running for election and just talking about the shoot outs he’s been in, the tough arrest, the trials he testified in, the work he did in securing a good chain of custody for evidence.
I want to hear stuff like growing a garden-Ravnsberg speech. Who cares about people being prosecuted for misconduct EB-5, Gearup, Auquaponics, besides Noem? Get real and bring me another serving of milk toast.
The garden speech of Jason’s was not good or well received. Why are we talking about tomatoes, when our state is facing a drug problem. Can anyone else see this is not right?
Well from what I have seen Ravnsborg is talking about the most specifics of how to address the drug problem…
I haven’t heard ANYTHING from Fitzgerald except a full repeal of SB70 which is never going to happen
Can we get another candidate into this race? It would be awesome to win in November.
Why does the same Anonymous person get on her about another candidate. You are a hater, you have three choices.
Russell: Questionable ethics, running for 3 offices, and was fired last fall
Fitzgerald: 250 cases with 48% conviction rate, that is 130 cases he lost. I believe a 48% gets a F in school. No Leadership or management skills
Ravsnborg : Accomplish lawayer (prosecutor and defense, well rounded), leadership, management, etc
I was wondering how much all those trials cost his county…
Figuring roughly $10,000 to go to trial that is roughly $2,500,000…I should move there and get the public defender contract there.
I get it that you have to take some to trial….but from everyone I have talked to they all say he is unreasonable and hard to get along with so he takes everything to trial…not exactly what I want in an attorney general.
How much would Fitzgerald lose the state as AG????? Something to ponder.
37 years buddy. It’s over 37 years.
That;s 6.75 trials per year…one every month and a half or so…however you want to figure the math on that for expense I will leave to real number-cruncher’s. But if you follow the logic of the talkback, those are the numbers for 1 county. Now we spread that state-wide (66 counties), knowing that some have more crime and some have less, let’s be conservative and assume that the average for a Fitzgerald pro-prosecution AG’s office is 4 jury trials per county statewide per year of his term…that is 66 (counties) x 4 (jury trials) x 4 (years in AG’s term) = 1,056 trials, at a cost of $10,000 per we have $10,560,000 in extra expense to the taxpayer…
If Ravnsberg gets it we should have, “everyone gets a misdemeanor day.” It will be just one day a year, or two days a year, to save money.
We have that now, it’s called SB70…
Plus, you do realize you can have trials for misdemeanors too? I wish we had a trial expert in the race…oh…
If somone is murdered do we plea bargain because it costs $4,000 and a life is not worth that amount.
I don’t think anyone is saying that but the word is he takes lots of things to trial that don’t need to go to trial because he’s hard to get along with.
Victims want justice you are obviously not an attorney and fortunately you have never been a victim of a crime. Pass the tomatoes please.