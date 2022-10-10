Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Attorney General Gordon Mydland

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags at the State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in honor of long-time public servant Judge Gordon Mydland of Lake Preston. He served as a state senator from 1963-1968, as South Dakota Attorney General from 1969-1973 and then as 3rdCircuit Court Judge from 1973-1987.

Funeral services for Judge Mydland will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington, S.D.

###