Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Representative Jerome B. Lammers

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in honor of former State Representative Jerome B. Lammers. He served in the South Dakota State Legislature from 1977-1992.

Funeral services for former Rep. Lammers will take place at 2:00 pm on May 13, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church, 122 Grant Ave N, Madison, SD, 57042.

Just as an addition to the release from the Governor’s office, in case you’re not familiar with Jerry Lammers, he was one of the most powerful men in the State Legislature for a number of years. A true giant in the process before the days of term limits ended the tenure of many statesmen. Lammers held many positions, including LRC Executive Board member 1979-1986, LRC Executive Board Chairman 1979-1980, Speaker Pro Tempore 1981-1982, Speaker of the House 1983-1984, Majority Whip 1986, and House Majority Leader 1987-1992.

In 1993, Lammers was almost a member of the Board of Regents, until Democrats went in for payback for all the times he had stymied them in the House of Representatives, and caused Governor Mickelson to pull his Regental nominees. The action of Democrats also drew a sharp rebuke from Lt. Governor Walt Miller, who noted in part..

You can read his obituary in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader here.