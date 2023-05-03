Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Representative Marie C. Ingalls

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, in honor of former State Representative Marie C. Ingalls. She served in the South Dakota State Legislature from 1987-1992.

Memorial services for former Rep. Ingalls will take place at 11:00 am on May 7th, 2023, at the Faith Community Center, 204 N Main St, Faith, SD, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00pm at Bethel Lutheran Church, 419 Main St S, Faith, SD.

###