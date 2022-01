Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former Supreme Court Justice Richard Sabers

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Monday, January 17 in honor of former State Supreme Court Justice Richard Sabers.

A funeral mass for Richard will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls at 11 am on Monday, January 17.

