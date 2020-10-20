Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol to Honor Former State Legislator Lance Carson

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags at the South Dakota State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sundown on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Lance Carson.

Carson served our nation in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star. He served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2015 and 2017 to 2019. His funeral will be at 10:30 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Mitchell Corn Palace.

