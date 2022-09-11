Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II
PIERRE, S.D. – PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide effective immediately until sunset on the day of internment in honor of former Queen Elizabeth II.
“Her Majesty saw so many triumphs and tragedies in her 96 years on earth,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “She was royalty who could walk with the common man. May she Rest in Peace.”
###
14 thoughts on “Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II ”
I saw a one legged wheelchair bound elderly woman at the park in Pierre recently.
She was in obvious pain and suffering through her lunch in the soft breeze.
I would much sooner pay my respects to her when she passes away than anyone “suffering” through the monarchy.
The monarchy has been, is, and will always be out of touch.
‘merica
RIP. That being said the US flag should not to be lowered for anyone other than US citizens.
It’s an act of kindness and respect for a woman who broke centuries old tradition to play the US nation anthem during the changing of the guard to comfort and show compassion to Americans stranded in the country during 9/11.
~ RIP. That being said the US flag should not to be lowered for anyone other than US citizens.~
I have a tendency to agree with the above statement.
Angry people on here today. Sad.
indeed.
She was not elected. She wrote no legislation. She was born into incredible wealth. She shared no opinions, political or otherwise. She was a monarch, something Americans fought against in the past and still do to this day. Again, my sympathies, but not a case to lower the 50 stars and 13 stripes. Seems like a lot of people jumping on the British bandwagon just to seem important.
Always civil, always spoke respectively to others, always the pride of her country. Most definitely a role model for all, especially world leaders. We totally respect those who are civil, especially in this world of jealousy.
it’s so cute how trump supporters express a disdain for tyranny. i guess it needs to be home-brewed.
It’s so cute when idiot libtards show how stupid they are.
ooo burn lol, i’m a really old republican and i’ve had enough trump. you trump rinos are nuts.
And over at the national socialist website Herr shorty shows his true colors by crying that flags weren’t flown at half staff when his hero Gorbachev died.
Regardless of what any American thinks of the Britts and their Monarchy one must remember that Elizabeth became the Royal Queen at age 21 and graced the entire world with decency and splendor and an incredible force of good for 76 years. I personally find that incredible.
I remember her for dancing with the President of Ghana in 1961. 40 years later, in many parts of this country, racially segregated proms were still normal.
The moment was just as iconic as when Princess Diana embraced AIDS patients with her bare hands.
When you don’t have to worry about your next election, you can show the world how things should be done.