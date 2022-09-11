Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Queen Elizabeth II

PIERRE, S.D. – PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide effective immediately until sunset on the day of internment in honor of former Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her Majesty saw so many triumphs and tragedies in her 96 years on earth,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “She was royalty who could walk with the common man. May she Rest in Peace.”

###