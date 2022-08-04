Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide effective immediately until midnight tonight (Thursday) in honor of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana who died Wednesday in a vehicle crash.

“Jackie Walorski spent her whole life investing in people. She was a remarkable gift to me as a friend,” said Governor Noem. “I could always count on her for truth and common sense. Shattered that her work on earth is done, but grateful she is with her Lord. Bryon and I send our condolences and prayers to Jackie’s family, as well as the family of the two staff members who passed away.”

This order is in response to a directive by President Joseph R. Biden.

