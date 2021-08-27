Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Victims of Kabul Terrorist Attacks

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide, effective immediately, until sundown on Monday, August 30, 2021, in honor of the American servicemembers and other victims killed in the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Afghanistan – Americans and Afghans alike. My heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones and friends today and those who were injured in these attacks,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

###