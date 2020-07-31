Flags Flown Half-Staff at the State Capitol to Honor Former Attorney General Mark Meierhenry

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags at the South Dakota State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sundown on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in honor of former Attorney General Mark Meierhenry.

Meierhenry was South Dakota’s 26th Attorney General, serving from 1979-1987; he had previously served as deputy attorney general in the office of Attorney General William J. Janklow. Following his departure from public office, Meierhenry had a long and distinguished career in the private practice of law.

Meierhenry passed away on July 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, retired Supreme Court Justice Judith Meierhenry.

