Flashback. State Senator Frank Kloucek on SDSU moving to D1

Kloucek, who graduated from SDSU in 1978, said many people in his district and across the state have told him they don’t like the Division I move. “Constituents are very much opposed,” said Kloucek. “I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s an embarrassment to SDSU that they’re doing this.” – Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan.

Lawmaker Plans Against SDSU Switch

Sep 8, 2003

And he, Tim Begalka, and Clarence Kooistra introduced legislation to try to block it.

20 years later underlines that they were wrong.