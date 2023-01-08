Flashback. State Senator Frank Kloucek on SDSU moving to D1

Kloucek, who graduated from SDSU in 1978, said many people in his district and across the state have told him they don’t like the Division I move. “Constituents are very much opposed,” said Kloucek. “I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s an embarrassment to SDSU that they’re doing this.”

Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan.
Lawmaker Plans Against SDSU Switch
Sep 8, 2003

And he, Tim Begalka, and Clarence Kooistra introduced legislation to try to block it.

20 years later underlines that they were wrong.

  3. SDSU has an amazing men and women’s basketball team, too. Congratulations to the SDSU football team! Senator Hunhoff is probably smiling ear to ear.

  4. Mr. Kloucek, known for being the most ineffective in the legislatures in South Dakota history, is still a swell enough fellow with dried kolache jam in the corners of his mouth.

