Florence Thompson for House postcard… The campaign card stuck in a time warp.

This hit the mail in District 30 today.. and if you look at the picture on the front, you have to ask – was she wearing bell bottoms in this photo?
The photo on the front side looks like she’s trying to campaign using a vintage photo from the 1970’s. You have to ask whether she’s wearing bell bottoms, and arrived to take the photo in a ford pinto?
But we do find out she “Volunteered 10 years with the Conservative Causcus (sic) in Pierre”… even though it’s only existed since 2018.
I’m assuming she went back in time to volunteer at the same time she got that photo done.
You do know that this conveys to the good people of Dist 30 that you think they are unable to think for themselves. Do you find that endearing when it’s done to you ? Stick to bashing Democrats, Libertarians and Independents. As you should be the first to admit, the Republicans of South Dakota are quite capable of their own conclusions.
Kelly, so you’re demanding I should only point out that candidates stink based on party? If you don’t like the fact I might point out falsehoods and people that have no business writing laws for South Dakota, then I would suggest you go write your own website.
And by the way, if anyone in District 30 is reading, you can’t think for yourself as Kelly claims, and I can influence your opinion: For god’s sale, don’t vote for Julie Frye Mueller or Florence Thompson.
Ha so true.