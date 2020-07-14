Flossie Thompson rides again after her defeat in the D30 House Primary

Former District 30 State House Candidate Florence Thompson, fresh off of her defeat in the District 30 Republican House Primary, is back “flossie-splaining” based on her extensive knowledge in epidemiology:

Florence Thompson, president of South Dakota Parents Involved in Education and a retired school psychologist, said the media is hyping up the coronavirus and that the pandemic is extremely politicized. Thompson also said “children are at very low risk for COVID-19” and “adults are more vulnerable.” “There is no risk to children. They have more risk driving to and from school, walking to and from school, than they do from COVID-19,” Thompson said. “If the teachers are in such poor health that their immune systems are so bad that they can’t take the risk to be there, then they should be put on some kind of disability and find another job.”

Read it all here.

So, if a teacher might be more susceptible to coronavirus, say, because they are diabetic, recovering from cancer, etc., “they should be put on some kind of disability and find another job.”

Florence Thompson was also the same expert who in 2018 called for giving each student identified as gay or transgender attending Western Dakota Technical Institute “a complete medical and psychological workup, and see what is the appropriate program for that child and support them in getting their true gender straightened out.” (At taxpayer expense, no less).

Can someone explain to me why every crazy statement thrown out by Florence Thompson involves illegal discrimination, massive taxpayer expenditures, or both?

Ugh.