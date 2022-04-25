Flight into Chicago lands, and on way to departure gate, flight out of Chicago canceled.
This is why I am loathe to fly through Chicago.
5 thoughts on “Flying home through Chicago.. burned again.”
Pat, hope you have a comfortable chair to occupy! Safe flight when you get one.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rQ6N-sb7SVQ
What could Chicago possibly have to do with it???
All I know is that every time I fly through Chicago, I roll the dice on whether my flight gets delayed, or as last night saw, canceled altogether. Finally rolled in home about midnight – 1230 when it was supposed to be 9.
Ugh. I’m not sure I’ve ever caught a connection through Chicago that wasn’t severely delayed or canceled altogether.