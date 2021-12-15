Fonkert Announces Candidacy for District 9 House

HARTFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA – I am excited to announce my candidacy to serve District 9 in the South Dakota House of Representatives.

Today’s problems require leaders that are willing to listen, build consensus, and execute policies that serve not only this generation but those to come. As a product of a small town in north central South Dakota, I understand the challenges facing our rural communities. Working in economic development in the Sioux Falls metro has exposed me to the issues facing our growing area. Through these combined experiences, I feel prepared to serve District 9 residents that live in both Sioux Falls, Harford, and in-between.

South Dakota is a great state with unlimited potential. After graduating from Mobridge-Pollock High School, I chose to attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls. Thanks to the support of numerous mentors that represent some of the great characteristics of South Dakotans, I was able to find jobs in the Sioux Falls area in my profession. Spending nearly four years as Hartford’s Chamber and Economic Development Director and now as the President & CEO of the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance, taught me the importance of working with community stakeholders to create solutions.

Education, housing, and infrastructure are all topics that need greater attention in our state. As your representative, I plan to focus on these issues to ensure that South Dakota continues to be competitive in attracting new families and businesses but also creating opportunities to attract former residents back to our state. While the state doesn’t always have the solutions, I plan to work closely with the private sector to continuously improve South Dakotans quality of life.

It would be one of my life’s greatest honors to serve the people of Sioux Falls and Hartford in the State legislature. As a conservative, family-oriented individual, I hope to take my values and serve you well in Pierre starting in 2023. More than ever, we need your input to make our state even greater. You can support me or learn more about the campaign by visiting my website at www.jessefonkert.com. Please take a moment to share what you think our state needs by emailing me at [email protected] Thank you for your consideration and I look forward to earning your vote in 2022.

-30-