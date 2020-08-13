For God’s sake – Don’t pet the buffalo! Posted on August 13, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I mean, isn’t it kind of self selecting at this point? The people who are showing up for a motorcycle rally in the middle of a pandemic probably bristle at the notion that they can’t pet bison. One might even be inclined to see a mandate that people not touch wildlife as infringing on their constitutional rights. I expect the Governor and our Congressional delegation to applaud this exercise of personal responsibility. It’s almost as brave as not wearing a mask in public. Sad to see Pat use such an alarmist, pro nanny-state headline for this post!