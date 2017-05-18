Former Argus ‘content strategist’ becomes broadcaster at KSOO Radio

Remember this comment made in December of 2014 from Argus Leader editor/content strategist Patrick Lalley as he took aim at broadcast journalists, noting:

“If you want free, go somewhere where they don’t do any reporting like our friends in the broadcast arts. OK, That’s not reporting. They’re way behind….”

Fast forward a couple of years, and yet another round of firings at the Argus, and we have this announcement in a story titled Patrick Lalley launching new talk show on what interests you:

So I’m thrilled to join the Results Radio family as the host of a new afternoon show we’re launching on KSOO-AM. The show will fill the 3 to 5 p.m. time slot on weekdays beginning June 19. My hope is to engage KSOO listeners with a variety of news, information and analysis.

How the mighty have fallen.

As Lalley takes the helm at KSOO, which in Spring of 2016 hit a low as Sioux Falls’ least listened to radio station, we’ll see if he has managed to learn any humility in the interim.

