Word is that Dave Kranz passed away Saturday. Which is appropriate, since it was the GOP Convention, and he was a consummate political junkie. RIP

RIP Dave Kranz. Shown here during the 2008 legislative session in Pierre laying out the big picture for Jere Murphy, Bill Dougherty, and @pierremercer pic.twitter.com/9qTn0mhrIG — Jeremiah M. Murphy (@elgallo7) June 24, 2018

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...