Former Argus Reporter Sneve in kerfuffle with current Argus reporter over ‘activist journalism’

Pat Powers

Former Argus Leader reporter, Joe Sneve, now of The Dakota Scout, is in a Twitter debate with Argus Leader education reporter Morgan Matzen over the language he used in a story about State Representative Fred Deutsch.

It’s an exchange which seems to give some insight into the work conditions that former Argus Reporters Sneve and Jon Ellis from the Dakota Scout worked under and the corporate demand for woke-speak from corporate parent Gannet:

What do you think? Is Sneve in the wrong for not following the “trans-journalism style book?”

Or is he correct to reject the demands from his former co-worker Matzen, commanding him to get in the woke-lane, grab a pronoun list, and go along with the crowd when it comes to his writing?

3 thoughts on “Former Argus Reporter Sneve in kerfuffle with current Argus reporter over ‘activist journalism’”

  1. so if I introduce myself as a “biological female,” that’s offensive?
    Cool.
    I’m always on the lookout for new ways to be offensive.

    1. seriously, in the alinsky playbook, use ridicule on your enemies and great peer pressure / conformity on your friends.

