Former Argus Reporter Sneve in kerfuffle with current Argus reporter over ‘activist journalism’

Former Argus Leader reporter, Joe Sneve, now of The Dakota Scout, is in a Twitter debate with Argus Leader education reporter Morgan Matzen over the language he used in a story about State Representative Fred Deutsch.

It’s an exchange which seems to give some insight into the work conditions that former Argus Reporters Sneve and Jon Ellis from the Dakota Scout worked under and the corporate demand for woke-speak from corporate parent Gannet:

I don’t need a whole thread to respond to this. I’ll sum it up in one tweet: Activist journalism is not what we do at @TheDakotaScout https://t.co/TtHPAogobD — Joe Sneve (@DakotaScoutJoe) February 17, 2023

The Trans Journalists Association style guide actually says to avoid “biological female” for example because it’s inaccurate and offensive. When necessary, you can refer to someone’s sex assigned at birth, but think seriously about whether a story requires this information. — Morgan Matzen (@bymorganmatzen) February 17, 2023

If you’re reading this thread and have any questions, please consult the @TransJA handbook. https://t.co/8P6QrSUG6o — Morgan Matzen (@bymorganmatzen) February 17, 2023

What do you think? Is Sneve in the wrong for not following the “trans-journalism style book?”

Or is he correct to reject the demands from his former co-worker Matzen, commanding him to get in the woke-lane, grab a pronoun list, and go along with the crowd when it comes to his writing?