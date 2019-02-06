Former candidate for Governor making bizarre claims that State acting nefariously in case of missing child.

Former Republican/Constitution Party Candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel seems to be continuing with a string of accusations that the State of South Dakota is involved in the unfortunate passing of people from a myriad of circumstances.
In early December of last year, Hubbel made a claim in social media that “All the murders in SD lead back to the GOED,” and claimed they are out to steal people’s mineral rights.
In the past couple of weeks, the former candidate recently made another outlandish claim that Ft. Pierre Lawyer Patrick Duffy might not have passed away from heart disease, and in a claim straight out of science fiction intimated that the attorney might have been the victim of a “CIA heart attack gun.”
Now, just yesterday, the former State Representative made an utterly bizarre accusation on Facebook that the state of South Dakota has somehow erred in the story of a child who ran away from a caregiver at a private care facility near Rapid City, and claimed the child may have fallen victim to something she calls “Bendacide”:
Of course, the State has nothing to do with any of it, aside from participating in searching for the child, but why let actual facts get in the way of bizarre internet claims.
It seems that the less attention Hubbel is able to generate through her continued string of failed political ambitions, the more insensitive and completely off-the-wall her claims become.
Unfortunately mental health almost always defies self regulation and only comes full circle upon forced mirrored introspection. Thankfully with proper familial and professional help a path toward normal behavior can be achieved.
Lars Aanning
3 hrs
A Martyr's Death Finalizes Juvenile Justice Reform
The needless and careless death of 17-year old Brady Folkens provoked the South Dakota Legislature to pass Senate Bill 73 in 2015 to reform the juvenile justice system…
"You don't make a child better by placing him in custody…Locking up juveniles isn't always the best answer…" said the new Secretary of Corrections, Michael Liedholt, when recently interviewed by SDPR's Lori Walsh
What has that got to do with a child running away from a private facility? She wasn’t at a state facility. She wasn’t ill. She wasn’t denied medical attention. She wasn’t abducted. She ran away of her own accord.
Are the getting funds from the state?
Tara has Dr. Terry LaFleur had time to investigate this too? He could take a break from his campaign for Governor. He and Lora should pool resources.
Very funny……..he sued Lora and a few others for one hundred million dollars. lol I think the Judge threw it out. Now that guy is something else.
Maybe the amount was too high. 100 million dollars? Using his lawyerly Dr. skills could he try to sue again for say 50 million?
I’m looking at the Amber Alert question. At 1:42 on Monday I had an Amber Alert for this girl.
I was just watching the news from a couple of days ago and the authorities said the lost child did not qualify for an Amber Alert.
I have a state e-mail account. I got the alert on Monday as I said. I guess it was called an “Endangered Missing Advisory”. I guess that does not say Amber Alert, but I really do not see a difference. The end result is the same.
I’m honestly concerned for Lora.
She’s not the person I knew a decade ago, or maybe I didn’t really know her at all, but I’m truly sorry for her.
Nothing wrong with Lora except she has such a passion and empathy for people. She wears her heart on her sleeve and when things like this happens it weighs very heavily on her and she takes everything into consideration and tries to piece everything together. Don’t take my word for it, just check out the hundreds of comments from people throughout the state that are questioning the disappearance of this little girl. I think it’s called caring. It’s probably just the Nurse in her.
Young Ms. Hubbel is prettier and insaner than most, a very intriguing combination. I just bet you that there are secret documents in the legislatures council of research that even foretold of this happening.
Her comments are not empathetic. They are either mean and evil or insane.
Lora Hubbel is with Dalia Johnson.
23 hrs ·
My beautiful and kind neighbor…please come: Special ladies prayer meeting for Dalia, tomorrow (Feb 6) at 6:15-6:45 pm Eastside Baptist Church (Sioux Falls, South Dakota). All lady friends and family in Sioux Falls and nearby are welcome to come and lift up Dalia in prayer as a group. Dalia and her family are greatly in need of prayers right now. Please make plans to be there. If you can't be here I'd encourage you to gather together with your church lady friends or family …
so Troy would you say this is evil and insane?
Good point. She might be a sociopath.
So let me be clear: I think her to be a mean, evil rotten human being, or insane, or a raving sociopath.
By the way, if her nurse licence is still in force, it needs to go inactive.