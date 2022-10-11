Former Congresswoman, Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard leaves Democrat Party

Just a short time after running on the Democrat ticket for President, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democrat Party:
I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022
Is she joining the United Russia Party? That’s the best fit for her.