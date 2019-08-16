Former D30 State House Dem candidate Whitney Raver announces for Congress

Hot off the press, Dems picked up another mediocre Congressional candidate to join Ellee Spawn (who has been ghosting her race for a while now.) Democrat Whitney Raver, who previously ran for State House in District 30 as a Democrat has filed FEC papers to be a candidate against Dusty Johnson:

Whitney Raver for Congress by Pat Powers on Scribd

If she intends to compete, she’ll have to do far, far better than she did running for District 30 House in 2018, where she came in last among a field of 4 in 2018.

We’ll let you know more as we know more. (As long as she doesn’t have active warrants out for her arrest like Ellee Spawn, she’s already starting out ahead.)

Stay tuned.