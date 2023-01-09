Former Dem Legislator passes away in Pennsylvania

Had someone send this over to me, as I’d never heard of this gentleman, but it’s reported that a former Democrat Legislator passed away this last week in Pennsylvania and had served 11 years in Pierre:
David S. Laustsen, Esq. of Doylestown, PA died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was 75.
and..
Dave built/managed two successful radio stations; KKAA-AM and KQ95-FM. At 29 years old, Dave was elected to the South Dakota State House serving from 1977-1984. During that time, Jean gave birth to their two children; Sacha and Darren. Dave later was elected to the South Dakota State Senate serving from 1985-1987. He left office after being accepted to Temple Law School, which brought the Laustsen family to Doylestown, PA.
