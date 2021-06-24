Former Democrat Candidate for Congress now disavowing Democrats, calling 2 major parties “just 2 corporations”

Remember last election when the South Dakota Democrat Party was looking for a candidate for Congress? If you recall the early days of the election, Democrats had former state legislative candidate Ellee Spawn chirp up and declare that she was going to take on Dusty Johnson for Congress on behalf of the Democrats.

The only problem with that was the tremendous crash and burn that her campaign had because in a matter of days after a brief google search revealed a number of things in her background, including 3 arrests for DUI, and warrants out for her arrest that remained active for a number of months.

Apparently Spawn hasn’t entirely gone away after her spectacular flame out.

It appears that she decided she didn’t like the Democrat party so much anymore, and now is identifying with a group called the “National Progressive Party.”

After changing her political party last April from Democrat to “I” last April, Spawn has apparently taken on a role with this National Progressive Party group, serving as a spokeswoman for the organization, as you can find in the below videos:

“Spawn: This is a symptom of a bigger problem. The corruption runs so deep in our government that the two-party system hasn’t.. isn’t a two party system. They’re two corporations that have taken charge of our government and our government is being run basically by a monopoly.”

Apparently they weren’t so corrupt when she was running, but afterwards, Republicans and Democrats were bad alike.

I get the distinct impression that after her dumpster fire of a campaign last election, someone felt a little burned, changed parties and was looking for someone to blame for her massive campaign blunders other than herself.

While this group bills itself via twitter that they are “aggressively & nationally organizing a new major progressive party,” their fairly light social media presence seems to be the only record of their existence, and their web domain at nationalprogressiveparty.com doesn’t work.

You know, we’ve seen this level of organization before.

And it was called the “Ellee Spawn for Congress campaign.”

We all know how that went.