Former Democrat Candidate winning friends and influencing people

I see the liberal left is winning friends and influencing people at the Brown County Fair, as Democrat Senate Candidate Cory Heidelberger, who is still in mourning over losing to Al Novstrup this last election, apparently got into it with someone at the fair:
Does it serve a purpose to get in people’s faces and antagonize them to the point of a near shouting match at the fair? Not really. (But don’t tell Cory, he’s doing a great job of helping Republicans win elections).
You sure that wasn’t Stace?
Birds of a feather. 🙂
I think you mean a pair of @$$*****
Did Hamburglar ever comment on the fact that Barack Insane Obummer lied all the time or did that fact escape his so-called mind?
I can’t tell. He’s probably still trying to prove that you can keep your doctor.
Have we found the WMD yet? Some lies kill, others not so much…
Still. What good does it do to get in his face about it in public? Be better.
You catch more flies with honey than vinegar. He should turn his frown upside down.