Former Democrat Candidate winning friends and influencing people

I see the liberal left is winning friends and influencing people at the Brown County Fair, as Democrat Senate Candidate Cory Heidelberger, who is still in mourning over losing to Al Novstrup this last election, apparently got into it with someone at the fair:

Does it serve a purpose to get in people’s faces and antagonize them to the point of a near shouting match at the fair? Not really. (But don’t tell Cory, he’s doing a great job of helping Republicans win elections).

