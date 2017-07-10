Former Democrat Judge to announce US House Candidacy

According to a press release sent early Monday morning, Bjorkman is inviting the public to a program and free supper at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Canistota Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the Canistota Public School. The announcement does not indicate which, if any, political party Bjorkman will align himself with.

“Like many South Dakotans, I believe the situation in our nation’s capital has gone from bad to worse,” he said in a statement. “The problems we face are solvable, but they require people willing to put the excessive partisanship aside for the benefit of us all. It’s a time for change.”

The press release says Bjorkman plans to run “an aggressive, issue-focused campaign that seeks to unite rather than divide and to deliver real solutions to problems rather than promote partisan bickering.”