Former Democrat Public Utilities Commissioner running as Republican for State Senate

This is big news in the South Dakota political world.

Much like Ronald Reagan decided the Democrat party wasn’t for him anymore, and changed to GOP, Former Public Utilities Commissioner Steve Kolbeck of Brandon, SD is now a registered Republican, and has filed paperwork to run for District 2 State Senate.

Kolbeck was chairman of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission during his tenure there, and was first elected in 2006 and served to 2011.

When an official release or more information comes out, you’ll be able to read more about it here.

But, I can tell you that I always found Steve to be a pretty good guy.

Kolbeck will be in a primary election for that District 2 Senate seat, and is slated to run against Spencer Wrightsman, Treasurer of the Minnehaha County Republicans and national committeeman for the South Dakota Young Republicans (another good guy).

By my reckoning, this marks about the 9th State Senate primary to date (plus around 15 in the House so far), which tells you how active a year it’s going to be.