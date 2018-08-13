Former GOP Legislator endorses Democrat for Governor. Again.

In a shocking announcement today, the Democrat nominee for Governor announced his endorsement for Governor by a former Republican Legislator:

“I have decided that I must endorse the person, regardless of party, who can best govern the state of South Dakota. That person is Scott Heidepriem,” Adelstein said. and.. Adelstein, who is pro-choice, said abortion was a consideration as well. Adelstein said he was endorsing the Democratic candidate out of concern that Daugaard “will not rule out another attempt to ban abortion for victims of rape or incest or to protect the life of the mother, despite the voters having definitively rejected such an extremist approach.

Read that here.

Oh wait… was that last time there was an open seat for Governor? Oh, here’s the current one:

“This just in! Adelstein endorses Sutton in govenor race!” Deep breaths, everybody, deep breaths — or try not to doze off, as the case may be. It’s not that former state Republican Sen. Stan Adelstein’s endorsement of Democratic state Sen. Billie Sutton over GOP Congresswoman Kristi Noem on Friday wasn’t news. It was. It still is, kind of. It’s just that it isn’t much of a surprise.

Read that here.

As much as the world changes in these turbulent times, It’s good to see there are some constants. Like Stan Adelstein supporting Democrats.

