Former GOP Senator Russ Olson to be featured on food show 

Former Republican State Senator Russ Olson is going to be featured on an upcoming food show about South Dakota specific meals:

The episodes of “State Plate” are dedicated to “…discovering some of the states’ most symbolic and popular foods, from appetizer to main course to dessert…,” according to the show’s promoters.

Olson, a former state legislator and current CEO of Heartland Consumers Power District, said the staff at “State Plate” connected him to asparagus-gathering through a story published in South Dakota Magazine. According to Olson, Bernie Hunhoff, the founder of South Dakota Magazine, had published a story about Olson’s grandfather and the tribulations of having town dwellers pick asparagus from the ditches near his grandfather’s East River farm. Olson said he first told Hunhoff the story while the two men were serving as lawmakers in the South Dakota Legislature.