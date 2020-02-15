Former Gubernatorial, and rumored legislative candidate has a problem with women working as police officers

Former gubernatorial, and rumored legislative candidate Lora Hubbel apparently has a problem with women working as police officers according to her latest facebook rant:
According to Lora, women .. or a “chick” should not be a police officer, and is “more suited for a day care worker.”
Add that one to the “Lora Hubbel is unfit for any public office whatsoever” file.
Some women can do the job, some can’t and maybe shouldn’t be on the job. Watch this lady police officer kind of running around the fight instead of jumping into the fray. This is not the first time I’ve seen this happen. The minimum strength requirements should be high enough so that all lady cops can jump right in to help their partner. Just my thoughts.