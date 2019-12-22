Former Gubernatorial candidate Lora Hubbel upset I’m not warning you to prepare to fight space aliens.

So, apparently Lora Hubbel is upset with me again, blasting me on both twitter and facebook:

Why is Lora triggered again? Beats me. I couldn’t figure out what I was supposed to glean from a video of some guy talking about chemtrails being used in “terraforming the earth.” But, this is Lora Hubbel we’re talking about, so it’s obviously going to start at the level of nuttiness, and immediately head straight towards bat-sh*t crazy.

In looking into it, I almost instantly regretted going down the rabbit hole. What am I allegedly a “dummass” (sic) and a “small minded fool” in Lora’s mind for not being aware of?

Apparently Lora questions my intelligence because – according to Mike Adams – we should know that the earth is being transformed for occupations by “non-human biologicals.” A.k.a, space aliens:

Based on the urgency of the revelations that are now undeniable, I’ve decided to go public with information that shows Earth is being terraformed and prepared for a “post-human era.” At the same time, humanity is being mass-poisoned, indoctrinated and driven to cultural suicide. This is all part of the planned genocide of human beings and the occupation of planet Earth by non-human biologicals which need a colder planet, a collapse of plant life, dimmed sunlight and lower oxygen concentrations in the lower atmosphere. (These are all goals of the so-called “climate change” narrative being pushed by Earth’s globalists, who are obviously working against the interests of humanity.)

Read that article from “Mike Adams” here.

Um.. the former chair of the constitutional party actually believes earth is being transformed for occupation by space aliens? (That might be a hint why the national constitutional party was disinterested in putting her in charge of anything.)

If she thinks that preparing for a space alien invasion somehow makes her “look good,” as she declared on Facebook.. you go with that Lora. You go with that.