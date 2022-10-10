Former Judge, Republican Attorney General, former State Senator Gordon Mydland has passed away at age 100.

Sad news from Watertown, but no one can deny that Gordon Mydland had more than a good run in life, and had a lifetime of service first as a State Senator in the 1960’s, as South Dakota Attorney General from ’69-73, and later a Circuit Court Judge for another 14 years until his retirement.

Gordon J. Mydland, 100 of Lake Preston, SD died peacefully on October 6, 2022 at The Neighborhoods at Brookview Nursing Home in Brookings, SD. Gordon was born on May 12, 1922 near Hetland, SD to Jacob and Anna Mydland. He graduated in 1940 from Lake Preston High School and briefly attended Augustana College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1942, and serving in World War II in the South Pacific. Gordon graduated from South Dakota State College in 1947, and opened a music store in Brookings with his cousin, Robert Madsen and later owned another music store in Pierre, SD. In 1956 he received his law degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he met Esther Lorraine (Lorrie) Grange, they were married May 29, 1958. Gordon opened a private law practice in Brookings, eventually becoming State’s Attorney for Brookings County. Gordon and Lorrie welcomed a son, John Gabriel (Gabe) Mydland in 1961. Gordon continued his long tenure in public service first as a State Senator in the SD Legislature from 1963 to 1968, the elected SD Attorney General and served from 1969 to 1973, and then appointed Circuit Court judge for the 3rd Judicial Circuit based in Brookings from 1973 until his retirement in 1987. and.. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 11th at 10:30am at Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington, SD. Interment to follow at Lake Whitewood Lutheran Church.

Read the memorial here.

Gordon served South Dakota tremendously well, a tradition his son Gabe took with him into the Mickelson Administration where he served for many years.

Please keep the Mydland family in your prayers.