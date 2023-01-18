Former legislative candidate dodges sexual assault charge, due to uncooperative witness

@SoDakCampaigns

From KEVN, former Republican Legislative candidate Bud May has had his sexual assault charge from late last year dropped, due to the witness not cooperating:

(Click on the link to read the entire story)

May is the son of current State Legislator Liz May.

**Update**

The case might not be done, according to the story in the Rapid City Journal:

The case will be dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be brought against May again should the woman decide to cooperate with prosecutors.

Read that here.

4 thoughts on “Former legislative candidate dodges sexual assault charge, due to uncooperative witness”

    1. No, no, not guilty as in, he’s 6′-8″, everything is consensual. Not guilty as in, it was his daughter, but age of consent is 16 in South Dakota, so its okay. Like that…..

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *