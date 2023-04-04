Former Legislator accused of hurting 2019 investigation into Serenity Dennard disappearance

South Dakota News Watch has a story posted this afternoon about the disappearance of Serenity Dennard from the Children’s Home Society Facility in the Black Hills in 2019. And of particular interest to politicos is a notation from investigators how former State Senator Lynne DiSanto (who has changed her name since) caused problems that they say hurt the investigation, specifically noting that she “impeded investigation with conspiracy theories”:

Harrison, one of the investigators, said the immense social media attention on the case and frequency of uniformed posts caused pain for those involved in the case and may have actually slowed the investigation.

At one point, former state Republican legislator Lynne DiSanto interviewed people and created videos and a website devoted to conspiracy theories surrounding the case. DiSanto, who now lives in Montana under the name Lyndi Meyer, hurt the investigation, Harrison said.

“Social media can be very helpful … when people are doing it for the right reasons, which is to help the family out,” he said. “But she (DiSanto) didn’t do anything to make the case better. And she added confusion, so it was frustrating for us to go back and correct statements she made.”