Former legislator, GOP National Committeeman Ried Holien running for City Council in Watertown

Former legislator & GOP National Committeeman Ried Holien announced in the Watertown Public Opinion newspaper recently that he’s going to be a candidate again, this time running for city office:

Former S.D. State Senator Ried Holien of Watertown is hoping to get back into government, this time on the city level.

and…

Holien chose not to run for re-election after his two terms in the State Senate, but now he wants to get back into government.

“I do want to get back into it,” he said, “but I didn’t want to leave my family again to go to Pierre. If I get on the council, I can be involved helping to move Watertown forward without having to leave.”