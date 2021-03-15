Former legislator Lora Hubbel contemplating run for US Senate. Maybe we need more debates about brain eating nanobots.

Hot off the “QAnon conspiracy press” this AM.

Now that she’s irretrievably broken the South Dakota Constitution Party, former 1-term State Legislator Lora Hubbel has been looking for new challenges. And according to the “Primary John Thune in 2022” facebook group, it looks like Lora must be getting bored with vaccination conspiracy theories and is telling anyone interested that she’s contemplating bringing her brand of wackiness to the 2022 US Senate Race:

Actually, a Lora Hubbel race opens up all sorts of possibilities for the candidates to discuss things that are never spoken of in US Senate races.

Imagine a Senate race where the candidates wouldn’t talk about the federal deficit… but how pharmaceuticals are actually sorcery…

And instead of national defense, they can debate Lora’s belief that America should have aided Israel in bombing Auschwitz in WWII:

“Being that America did NOT support Israel when they asked for bombers to help them destroy Auschwitz and hence we suffered for ignoring them (the Bible says that as a nation does to Israel, so God will do to them, and we suffered in Vietnam that same amount of years as months that we ignored Israel – maybe a coinsidence but may be not)… and similarly Ron Paul would not actively support Israel, I can’t support him. And Ron Paul does not acknowledge that Pharmachia and sorcery are the same in the biblical languages of Hebrew and Greek and are WRONG (and i believe are a gateway to hell) I cannot support him… though he would be good as the Sec of Treasury!” (Lora Hubbel Facebook 3/3/2012)

Read that here.

Nevermind that Israel didn’t exist at the time, but details like that have never bothered South Dakota’s queen of conspiracy theories.

And for people following the US Senate race, maybe we might want to know what the federal government is doing about brain eating nanobots being put in vaccines:

I can’t say that brain eating nanobots have ever come up in a US Senate debate, and maybe – just maybe – we need someone willing to take on the issues that we didn’t know we should be concerned about.

At the very least, I guarantee it would provide me with plenty of material to mock… er, write about. Plenty of material to write about.