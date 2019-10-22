Former Libertaian candidate for SD Governor now seeking funds to pay bail bond company

Remember the former Libertarian candidate for South Dakota Governor CJ Abernathey, who found himself ousted from the libertarian ticket after their 2018 do over convention?
Apparently he’s still out there crusading. This time, he’s crusading for money to be sent to him via PayPal for a little spot he finds himself in…
Yeah. I can’t imagine why Libertarians dumped him from the ticket.
Let’s hear it for kicking a man when he’s down.
(Doing bail bonds myself, not knowing his exact situation) at least in SD, if you owe a bond co. $1500, it’s usually because a person didn’t show up for court, after they agreed to guarantee the defendant’s appearance in court.
Might not be a big enough amount for the company to call Dog the Bounty Hunter, but it isn’t good.
If CJ is down, it’s likely not because of some hard luck story.
(And keep in mind it probably isn’t for a traffic ticket.)
Leave it to the libertarian
chair to defend criminal behavior.