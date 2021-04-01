From the Argus Leader, former Lt. Governor Steve Kirby wrote in support of Gov’s position on Women’s Sports this legislative session:
Governor Noem has a tough job, but once again she has shown wisdom in the face of pressure. Like most South Dakotans, I agree with Governor Noem that only girls should play girls sports, but I know there are strong feelings on all sides of this issue.
Facing tremendous pressure, Governor Noem has charted a course that will protect fairness in women’s sports, while also avoiding costly and unnecessary litigation. This is a South Dakota solution, not a national litigation strategy. I’ve known Kristi for years, and this is what I have grown to expect – a balanced, well-considered approach.
That’s exactly what we should expect from a leader.
Steve Kirby, Sioux Falls
2 thoughts on “Former Lt. Gov notes support of Gov’s position on Women’s Sports”
Well said and spot-on from Mr. Kirby.
There is also strong feelings on all sides of the abortion issue. Does that mean we should be afraid to pass abortion restrictions as well? Because as soon as we do there will be litigation. I’m tired of these Republicans who are afraid of their own shadow