Former Lt. Gov notes support of Gov’s position on Women’s Sports

From the Argus Leader, former Lt. Governor Steve Kirby wrote in support of Gov’s position on Women’s Sports this legislative session:

Governor Noem has a tough job, but once again she has shown wisdom in the face of pressure. Like most South Dakotans, I agree with Governor Noem that only girls should play girls sports, but I know there are strong feelings on all sides of this issue.

Facing tremendous pressure, Governor Noem has charted a course that will protect fairness in women’s sports, while also avoiding costly and unnecessary litigation. This is a South Dakota solution, not a national litigation strategy. I’ve known Kristi for years, and this is what I have grown to expect – a balanced, well-considered approach.

That’s exactly what we should expect from a leader.

Steve Kirby, Sioux Falls