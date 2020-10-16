Former Mitchell Legislator Lance Carson passes away from COVID

From the Mitchell Daily Republic, sad news regarding former Republican state legislator Lance Carson, who passed away from COVID on Wednesday:

Former South Dakota state legislator Lance Carson died Wednesday, Oct. 14, after a brief battle with COVID-19. He was 74.

Carson was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives in 2007 and served for eight years. He represented District 20, which covers Jerauld, Davison and Aurora counties.

“If you knew his history, he had his first heart attack in his 30s. He served in Vietnam,” Rozum said. “He’s gone through a lot, he would be the last guy you’d ever want to get COVID because of all the underlying issues at the time.”

Carson had health battles throughout his life, showing a continued toughness that his peers admired. He had multiple heart attacks, including that first one at age 38, and in later years wore a heart pump around his waist. He missed time in legislative sessions, dealing with a blood infection in 2013, and in 2017, Carson beat influenza and pneumonia illnesses, including a period where he said he was on life support and lost 25 pounds.