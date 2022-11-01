Former Noem Staffer starts SD Chapter of national conservative lobbying group

Maggie Seidel, a former Senior Advisor for Governor Kristi Noem was said to be active in working behind the scenes for unsuccessful District 24 Republican House Candidate Mary Weinheimer in Pierre this last June. And now the Argus Leader is reporting that Seidel has founded a local chapter of conservative lobbying group “Moms for Liberty.”

Maggie Seidel confirmed in an email to the Argus Leader that she’s the chapter chair of South Dakota’s new and only Moms for Liberty chapter, based in Hughes County, where Pierre is the county seat. and.. Across the nation, Moms for Liberty chapters and other local PACs have driven interest in school board races, endorsing and raising money for candidates, many of whom rejected mask mandates in the wake of COVID-19 or opposed race-based education, according to USA Today.

With the passing of Kitty Werthmann this last July, noting that Kitty led lobbying efforts for conservative women’s group the Eagle Forum which has not sent a lobbyist to Pierre since 2020, this may be an organization that attempts to fill the void for conservative women.