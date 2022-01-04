Former Pierre City Councilor files paperwork to form committee to challenge Sen. Duvall

I’d heard rumors of this new candidate coming. In a filing today, former Pierre City Councilor Jim Mehlhaff has filed paperwork to form a committee to run for District 24 State Senate, a seat currently held by State Senator Mary Duvall.

Former State Senator Jeff Monroe is serving as Mehlhaff’s treasurer according to the filing.

An announcement was made this AM via KCCR Radio, where Mehlhaff cites wanting “to cut down on what he calls the “outsourcing” of state jobs from Pierre” and wanting “to return liberty and moral authority to the family unit” as some of his reasons for running.