Former Rapid City Dem candidate trying to blame Donald Trump for Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer shooter? 

Predictably, calls for unity didn’t last long.

On the Argus Leader website, Rapid City (District 32) Democrat State Senate candidate David Hubbard is in the newspaper actually trying to blame Republicans and Donald Trump for the Bernie Sanders campaign worker who attempted to murder several Congressman in Washington DC:

Republicans who blame Democrats for the recent [Republican Congressional baseball practice] shooting are deflecting blame. Conservatives cut funding to aid the mentally ill, while simultaneously allowing them to purchase firearms. This issue is divisiveness caused by people like the President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers with their inability to crack down on lawlessness by their own supporters. Hate crimes have risen. It’s time for those who openly call for violence against others (i.e. President Trump) to take responsibility for their hate-filled rhetoric. Do not place all the blame on liberals or Democrats, conservatives and Republicans have been openly calling for violence since Trump became their candidate. While I renounce the attack, I have to ask, “Trump, what the hell do you think was going to happen?” Isn’t this exactly what he has been calling for? Violence?

“This issue is divisiveness caused by people like the President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers?”

Wow. Former candidate Hubbard is doing some serious acrobatics to try to somehow shift blame to Republicans for the action of the shooter, and manufacture a claim that “conservatives and Republicans have been openly calling for violence since Trump became their candidate.”

Maybe that’s the exact kind of hate which is the problem that started it all in the first place.